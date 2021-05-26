Price City Outlines Memorial Day Protocol

On Friday, May 28, 2021, all of the Price City’s Cemetery west entrance gates along Veteran’s Lane will be completely closed off by 1 p.m.

Due to current situations, staffing will be minimal this year. We ask that patrons follow recommended health department guidelines.

The Price City Cemetery’s north and south entrance gates will be closed on Saturday, May 29, 2021 starting at 5 a.m. to all motorized traffic to prevent damage. Shuttle services will be available.

The entrance gates at the Cliffview Cemetery will remain open and traffic may enter the cemetery.

The annual Memorial Day decoration clean up will begin on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7 a.m. All decorations left behind and not in the vases will be discarded.