Price City Places Fire Restrictions on Wild Land Urban Interface Areas

Price City Councilwoman Terry Willis discussed the proposed fire restriction areas during Wednesday evening’s city council meeting, stating it is no secret that the state is experiencing high drought conditions.

Councilwoman Willis then explained that they are unable to put any kind of fire restrictions within the city limits as mandated by the state legislature, except in areas that are part of the Wild Land Urban Interface. These are areas on the edge of town that have vegetation.

A meeting was hosted and there were major concerns regarding fireworks being set off in some of those areas that people tend to gravitate to for that purpose. Carbon County Emergency Manager Justin Needles sat down with Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen to review those areas of urban interface and identify the places with prime concern.

Through these efforts, a map has been drafted and only the areas mapped will be restricted for fireworks, open flames, shooting and all other types of activity that is currently restricted by the governor in unincorporated areas and on state lands. Fireworks and open flame by the public are not being restricted.

“We hope that people will use common sense and a lot of restraint during this period of time,” stated Councilwoman Willis.

She continued by explaining that citizens will be encouraged to take their personal fireworks to the fairgrounds to light them off while also enjoying the yearly fireworks show on the 4th of July rather than lighting them in individual neighborhoods.

This encouragement is due in part to the resources being at the fairgrounds for the annual display. Rather than spread the resources thin, Councilwoman Willis stated that they wish to have the majority of people in that area and keep the fire risk to a minimum within the community.

This concluded with Councilwoman Willis explaining that if Governor Spencer Cox announces with new restrictions, the city will certainly follow those guidelines.