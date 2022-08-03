Price City is accepting letters of interest from area citizens for appointment as the Price City Planning and Zoning Hearing Officer (Hearing Officer). The Hearing Officer shall be appointed by the Mayor. The Hearing Officer is voluntary and uncompensated however any expenses incurred may be reimbursed. It is preferred that interested citizens reside within the municipal boundaries of Price City but it is not required. Letters of interest must be submitted to Nick Tatton, Community Director, at P.O. Box 893, Price, Utah 84501 and received on or before August 31st, 2022. Questions regarding the Hearing Officer may be directed to Nick Tatton at 435-636-3184 or nickt@priceutah.net.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 3, August 10, August 17 and August 24, 2022.