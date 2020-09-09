PRICE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

Three (3) regular member terms on the Price City Planning and Zoning Commission will expire on December 31, 2020 as outlined in the Price City Land Use Management and Development Code. Interested Price City residents may submit letters of interest to Price City for possible appointment to the Planning Commission by the Price City Council. Interested citizens must reside within the municipal boundaries of Price City. Letters of interest must be submitted to Nick Tatton, Community Director, at P.O. Box 893, Price, Utah 84501 and received on or before September 30th, 2012 at 12:00 noon.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9, 16 and 23, 2020.