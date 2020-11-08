Price City Police Department Announces Coloring With Cops

At the end of October, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) made the exciting announcement that they created a monthly coloring contest, open to all children and teens from kindergarten to high school.

This contest has been deemed “Coloring With Cops” and it was stated that it does not matter if the child is homeschooled or attending a school that is outside of Price City. The only requirement is that the coloring pages are turned into the Price City Police Department, Price City Fire Department or the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will gather the pages on the last Friday of each month and announce the winners on the first Friday of each month,” the PCPD shared.

They continued by stating that they have a wide-range of coloring books to give out to winners of these contests, which have been donated by the police department. The colorings books range in age and anyone that needs crayons or colored pencils are in luck as numerous packages have been donated.

The colored pencils and crayons can be obtained at the police department and those that are unable to print the image(s) that are featured on the PCPD’s Facebook page may pick up copies at the department.

The department is asking that the back of the page features the child’s name, grade and school. Those that are homeschooled are being asked to provide an address.