Price City Police Department Honored by Recent Visit

On Monday, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) made the announcement that officers were again “touched by an angel” as they were visited by Bryten, who recently graduated from high school in Oregon.

The PCPD explained that, rather than taking a routine senior trip, it was Bryten’s wish to take a trip across the country in her effort to give thanks to as many police officers as she was able. The PCPD was honored to be one of many that was spotlighted with Bryten’s support.

“Bryten not only demonstrated her encouragement by showing up to say thanks, but she and family decorated the front doors of the P.D. with heart-shaped well wishes for all those that protect us in our small piece of the world,” the police department shared.

The department thanked Bryten and concluded by blessing her in her travels. Officers said that actions such as this keep each and every one of the force wanting to protect and serve the special people in the local community.