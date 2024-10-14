Price City Postal Workers Deliver Love and Hope

On Oct. 11, the United States Postal Workers for the Price City Post Office joined together to show love and support to their fellow mail courier, Jennifer Slavensky.

Last October, Slavensky, who is a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and courier for the United States Postal Service (USPS), was diagnosed with breast cancer. Slavensky was informed that her diagnosis was stage 3, triple negative breast cancer, which is an extremely aggressive form of breast cancer.

Upon receiving her diagnosis, Slavensky went into fight mode. She immediately began chemotherapy and immunotherapy, making several round trips to Provo for treatment, as well as doctor’s visits.

Despite her diagnosis, neither breast cancer, nor snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, kept Slavensky from the swift completion of her appointed rounds. Slavensky remained a dedicated courier for the USPS and continued working through all of her treatments and doctor’s visits.

Slavenky’s fellow couriers joined together early Friday morning to decorate their postal service vehicles, while sporting their “Stamp Out Breast Cancer” t-shirts. The USPS trucks were adorned with pink balloons, streamers and signs.

“A lot of her customers are coming to the window, when they’re coming in to check on their carrier and their mail. They’re wondering where their carriers’ at, and they all miss her and love her,” expressed an emotional Toni Madrid, who works with Slavensky.

Steve Ammerman, who is the Supervisor for the Price City Post Office stated “today is about showing our love for her and that we care.”

Family and friends, who were also sporting their breast cancer shirts, joined the mail couriers as they paraded in front of Slavensky’s home. This show of love and support left Slavensky quite emotional, as she stood outside watching the decorated trucks, driven by her coworkers pass by. Following closely behind was Slavensky’s husband in his semi.

On Sept. 9, 2024, during a required surgery, Slavensky learned that her cancer had progressed. Slavensky will soon begin seven weeks of radiation, as well as another round of immunotherapy and a new chemotherapy regimen.

Slavensky’s mother-in-law, Dolores Slavinsky, stated that even with her most recent surgery, Slavensky plans to return to work as soon as her doctor gives her the go ahead.

Slavensky has also made quite the name for herself as one of the Founders of Den & Jen’s Bounce Houses, that she owned and operated with her husband Den Slavensky. Slavensky and her husband became quite the staple for community events. Many of the children in the community looked forward to seeing their bounce houses at all of the events.

A GoFundMe has been creating to help alleviate some of the costs associated with treatment and travel.