Price City Postmaster Shares Holiday Shipping Tips & Tricks

With the busy holiday season upon us, many individuals find themselves ordering several last-minute items online or shipping gifts to loved ones.

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Postal workers work tirelessly to ensure that your gifts are arriving on time and to the correct address. However, there are a few things that an individual as the sender and receiver can do to help ensure things are arriving on time and to the correct address.

Price City Postmaster, Joan Morgan, has a few tips and tricks to help your delivery service run smoothly this holiday season. It’s important that the correct size box is used. If the box is too small, it can cause the box to rip or bust open upon transit, too big and you run the risk of the inside contents being damaged as well.

Mailers also want to ensure that the box being used is in good condition. The use of packing materials also helps to protect the contents inside the box. This can be crumpled up paper, bubble wrap or soft absorbent material. Lastly, ensure that fragile items are being wrapped individually and proper packaging material is being used, and the box is being reinforced with tape on the outside.

Individuals can find more tips & tricks for a smooth and successful delivery at www.usps.com

To ensure that packages are being delivered to the correct place, it is imperative that the home has clear and visible numbers. Postmaster Morgan also recommends 2-inch reflective numbers on the mailbox to ensure that carriers are getting the packages to the correct house. Morgan explained that there are a few new carriers who are not from the area who rely on homes being adequately identifiable.

Since Thanksgiving, the USPS has delivered over 3.7 billion packages Nationwide and that number continues to increase with each passing second.

The Price City Post Office is also handing out coloring pages for kids to color to be placed on the wall at the post office. Coloring pages can be picked up at the Price City Post Office and the deadline to return them is Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.