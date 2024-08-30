Price City Proclaims Recovery Day and International Overdose Awareness Day

During the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening, Mayor Mike Kourianos read two separate proclamations for the city.

The first was the International Overdose Awareness Day proclamation, which stated that the mayor affirms and acknowledges the harm and hardship that is caused by substance-related overdose and the purpose of International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized as remembering ones lost to overdose and ending the stigma of substance-related deaths.

“We resolve to play our part in reducing the toll of overdose in our community, which claimed the lives of more than the rest of the state of Utah residents per capita last year together, with countless more affected forever,” Mayor Kourianos read from the proclamation.

It was affirmed that the people affected by overdose are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters and are deserving of love, compassion and support. Therefore, Mayor Kourianos proclaimed August 31, 2024, as International Overdose Awareness Day in Price.

The second proclamation that he turned his attention to was the Recovery Day Proclamation, which stated that it is evident that individuals in the community, through treatment and community supports, do recover from addictions and the harmful effects those addictions create in their lives and the lives of their families.

The community of professionals dedicate their work to further each individual’s progress in their personal recovery and recovery from addiction results in stronger citizens who contribute to the community in meaningful ways, while assisting others who are living the same ladder of recovery.

“Celebrating the successful recovery stories of these individuals, families, volunteers and professionals reinforces those successes and encourages others that there is hope, that treatment is effective and recovery is possible,” Mayor Kourianos read. “Therefore, I Michael Kourianos, Mayor of the city of Price City, Utah, do hereby proclaim September 6, 2024, as Recovery Day.”

Citizens, community agencies, religious organizations, medical facilities and businesses were encouraged to join in the celebrations. The proclamations were approved by the council, who acknowledged the importance of both.