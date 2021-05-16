Price City Public Works Week Set for May 16-21

During the city council meeting on Wednesday, Price City’s Public Works Week was declared to take place May 16-21, 2021.

Since Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos was excused from the meeting, councilman Boyd Marsing took charge as Mayor Pro Tempore and read aloud the proclamation for Public Works Week.

Public Works Week is celebrated across the nation by many public works departments. Annually, Price City declares its own week to coincide with the national celebration.

“This special week was to be set aside to energize and educate the public on the importance and contributions of public works in their daily lives,” stated the proclamation.

The American Public Works Association elected this year’s National Public Works Week theme as “Stronger Together.”

“This theme helps us think about working together as citizens and public works professionals and the impact that this will have in our community,” stated the proclamation.

Councilman Layne Miller made a motion to approve the special week for public works while pointing out that the city’s public works and parks department is the most highly visible department in the community.

“I really appreciate doing this because they are highly visible bunch and they work really hard,” said councilman Miller.