Price City Ranks Well in Study on Household Expenses

The all-in-one bill-pay app Doxo recently conducted research regarding household bill prices and payments throughout the United States. While conducting this research, it was discovered that the average household spends $927 on household bills.

However, research showed that the average household in Price pays $774 in monthly bills, which is a 20.2% less amount than the national average. The data broke down bill payments into nine different categories, which were auto loans, utilities, cable bills and more.

The highest monthly bill pay in Utah was found in the Summit Park area and came out to an average of $881. Price was the third lowest, rising just above Heber and Cedar City, both at $761 per month. Price’s national ranking comes in at 889 out of 919 and the state ranking is eight out of 10.

Dominion Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, East Carbon City and CareCredit were listed as the common billers paid in Price. In contrast, Rocky Springs in Wyoming was found to be the most expensive, with an average of $1,325 per month, which is significantly higher than the national average.