Price City Recognizes Jeff Cisneros

During Wednesday evening’s Price City Council meeting, Bret Cammans presented a citizen recognition to Jeff Cisneros. This recognition was for his outstanding contribution to the development and maintenance of the Carbon High School baseball fields and supporting the youth of the community.

Cammans stated that he was very excited to have the opportunity to recognize Cisneros. He shared that this is the first year that they are really seeing activity on the field, a task in which Cisneros was instrumental.

Cammans then said that Cisneros was great in working with Price City and its employees, helping to train the staff on what must be done to maintain the fields.

Cisneros informed the council that he has received many comments from the public of people wanting to host future tournaments. “It was easy to work Bret and with all his people,” said Cisneros.

He then stated that the fields are a continuing project and there is a lot to finish there, which he tries to stay on top of. Cisneros asked the city to please lean on him in the future, as he has been doing this for a long time. His hope is that, in 16 years, the fields will still be in great shape for his soon-to-be born grandson to play on.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos said that he really believes that the partnership between the Carbon School District and Price City has been instrumental. Cisneros responded that the baseball fields are something they have been waiting on for a long time.

“This is a baseball community, it always has been,” said Cisneros.