Price City Releases Updated Parade Guidelines

With the summer months comes many outdoor celebrations and traditions, one being parades that are generally hosted on city’s Main Streets. Due to recent safety incidents, Price City found it prudent to release its parade guidelines.

These guidelines stated that various parades are organized and scheduled throughout the year. Price City, along with its police department, provides organizational support for the events to ensure safety of participants and spectators. With this is mind, Price City has determined that its guidelines for parade events should be updated.

Within these guidelines, it is stated that entries are encouraged to adopt, support and reflect the overall theme of the parade for the year if a theme is established by the parade committee or organizer. Children ages 12 or younger must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible adult on all floats and entries.

Continuing, a valid drivers license is required for anyone operating motorized vehicles, including trucks, cars, motorized floats, ATVs, UTVs and motorized two-wheel vehicles along the parade route. The consumption of alcoholic beverages in the lineup or along the parade route by entry participants is prohibited.

Entries must enter and exit the parade route as directed. In addition, once an entry has started along the parade route, no person may board or disembark from the float or entry. No complimentary or promotional items, such as candy, can be thrown or dropped from any parade floats, vehicles or motorized entries. The distribution of such items should be accomplished in a manner that discourages spectators to move from a viewing area into any portion of the street assigned to the parade route.

Parade entrants that intend to distribute items to spectators must provide at least one spotter at each corner of the entry to ensure that spectators do not move too close to the vehicle or float, and that no entrant throws items from the vehicle or float. If the distribution method of certain items by parade entrants endangers parade spectators or participants, the official will immediately cease the distribution of such materials.

Furthermore, walking entries are encouraged, but entrants should be cautious of safety in every way, including design, and entries must be respectful and supportive. Entrants are encouraged to obey all rules and directions of the parade coordinator.