Price City to Host 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Price City Parade Coordinator Megan Marshall announced that while working closely under the advisement of the Southeast Utah Health Department, the city has decided to proceed with the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Let’s honor the Irish heritage, its rich culture and traditions while participating in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Marshall shared.

The best decorated floats will receive prized advertisement packages through ETV News as well as promotion through social media and local radio. They will also receive a trophy courtesy of Price City. The categories include best use of theme, most beautiful, funniest, chairman’s choice, mayor’s choice and viewers’ choice. For the viewers’ choice category, the public will text to vote for their choice.

There is no fee to participate and the parade is a great way to utilize free advertisement for a business or organization while supporting the city and community. Family groups are also encouraged to sign up.

In order for the event to be a success, face masks and proper social distancing recommendations are highly encouraged for both spectators and participants. Those that wish to remain at home may view the live-streamed parade on Price City’s Facebook page.

The city is also looking for the parade’s grand marshal and is accepting nominations. The nomination of a worthy individual for the title of grand marshal must be submitted by March 6. To register for a free parade entry, nominate a grand marshal or find out more information, visit www.pricecityutah.com.