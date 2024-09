Price City Press Release

Price City will hold a community open house on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., to present and discuss the renewal of the Zap Tax with community members. The open hose will be held at Price City Hall, located at 185 E Main Street and will consist of one-on-one conversations with the Price City Mayor and City Council Members as well as Zap Tax information. Light refreshments will be available.