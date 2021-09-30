Price City Urges Residents to Cease Outside Watering Beginning This Weekend

Price City is making the request that its residents help out by refraining from, or significantly reducing, all outside watering beginning Friday, Oct 1.

“As of that date, the city’s water treatment plant will no longer be treating water from the Price River, but will continue processing water solely from its primary source, the Colton Springs,” stated Price City’s Miles Nelson.

With a significant reduction in outside watering, it was stated that the supply from the springs should be adequate to meet the demand of the residents of Price as well as business and institutions.