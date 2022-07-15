Price City Welcomes New Recorder, Police Officer

Two oath of office ceremonies were conducted during the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting. One was for Price City police officer Brayden Liechty while the other was for city recorder Jaci Adams.

Judge Jon Carpenter conducted the ceremonies, beginning with the new officer. Chief Brandon Sicilia then took time to introduce Liechty, stating that he was born and raised in Payson. After graduation high school, he served a mission before returning home and enrolling in Snow College for a criminal justice degree.

Officer Liechty has always known that he wanted to be a police officer and has always had a strong desire to serve his community. While at college, he met the love of his life and they have been married now for almost a year. He wished to start his career and began looking for an opportunity close to his wife’s family, which brought him to Carbon County. Officer Liechty has come to love the Price area.

“[Officer Liechty] has already shown his eagerness to serve and protect the citizens of Price,” stated Chief Sicilia, before expressing his appreciation of having him at the department and pinning on his badge.

Next, Adams was sworn in by Judge Carpenter to the recorder position. Adams has deep roots in Carbon County as she graduated from Carbon High School. She furthered her education at the College of Eastern Utah and went on to become a wife and a mother.

Mayor Mike Kourianos remarked that these are two great additions to Price City and that he is very excited for both of them.