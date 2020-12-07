Price City’s Annual Griswold Christmas Contest is Back

Price City Press Release

The time of year has come for our annual Griswold Christmas Contest! Price City officials are on the search for the most festive homes in Price. Please add a photo of your home, your friend’s homes or even your neighbor’s in the comments section of the Facebook post by clicking here.

We require a name and an address included with the photo. Each day, photos from the comments will be added to an album where the community will be allowed to vote on their favorite Griswold home. Our contest ends on Thursday, Dec. 17. Four winners will be chosen on Friday, Dec. 18.

From those four, one grand winner will receive a $100 dinner certificate to the Carbon Country Club. We can’t wait to see all your Griswold homes!