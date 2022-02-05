Price City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Steadily Approaches

Press Release

While working closely under the advice of the Southeastern Utah Health Department, Price City has decided to host the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Let’s honor the Irish heritage, its rich culture and traditions while participating in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The best decorated floats will be awarded advertising packages with ETV News, along with social media and radio promotion, as well as a glorious trophy, sponsored by Price City.

Categories Include:

– Funniest

– Best Use of Theme (St. Patricks’ Day, obviously)

– Most Beautiful

– Mayor’s Choice

– Chairman’s Choice

– Viewers’ Choice

Let the people’s voices be heard! The public will text to vote for the viewers’ choice category.

Competition is fierce! Remember, there is no fee to participate. The parade offers free advertisement for your business or organization, while supporting the community that supports you. Family groups are also encouraged to sign up!

Face masks and proper spacing recommendations are highly encouraged for participants and spectators.

View the Live Streamed Parade on Price City’s Facebook Page.

Nominate a Grand Marshal! Do you know someone who deserves some extra recognition for contributing to the betterment of our community? Nominate them as the grand marshal! The deadline to submit is Feb. 27, 2022. Follow the link below to nominate a deserving community member!

To register a parade entry for FREE, nominate a grand marshal, or to find out about more weekend events, visit https://www.pricecityutah.com/events.html and https://www.castlecountryevents.com/events