Price Downtown District Presents Collectible Price City Ornament

The Price Downtown District commissioned a pewter-dipped ornament that represents the Mahleres and Siampenos building. It was voted and unanimously decided by the promotions committee that the building was a great representation of beautifully preserving the historic downtown.

The ornaments are limited edition, with 250 total and they were offered to any downtown business that wished to sell them. They are available at Juniper Pizza Cafe, Apple Country Crafts, Corner Coffee and Tea, and the Coffee Shop.

These unique ornaments are available for $18 and half of the proceeds will benefit the business with other half going to downtown revitalization. These ornaments are hoped to be an annual, collectible tradition featuring a new Price City building each year.