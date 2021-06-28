Price Downtown District Presents Hometown Heroes

The Price Downtown District is inviting the community to Price City’s Main Street and Peace Gardens on Thursday, July 8 to celebrate the Hometown Heroes event.

This event was organized in order to celebrate the local military, healthcare personnel and first responders who do so much for the community on a daily basis. There will be various emergency vehicles, booths, food and music. In addition, local downtown district businesses will be keeping their doors open later than usual.

Those that attend this event will also be treated to free Aggie ice cream courtesy of USU Eastern. There will also be a coloring contest hosted and the pages can be obtained at various downtown businesses.

Hometown Heroes will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Price City’s Main Street.