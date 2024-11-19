Price Downtown Set to Shine Brighter Than Ever with ‘Deck the Planter’ Holiday Event

Price’s downtown area will soon sparkle with festive cheer, thanks to a new holiday initiative designed to brighten up Main Street and spread seasonal joy throughout the community. The “Deck the Planter” event invites local businesses to participate in decorating planters along Main Street, creating a vibrant, holiday-themed display that will delight both residents and visitors this festive season.

This year, the event is expanding to include 10 businesses outside of the Main Street area, inviting them to join in the holiday fun. While Main Street businesses have long been known for their stunning window displays, participation in the annual Lighting Ceremony, and involvement in the Christmas Tree Regalia, “Deck the Planter” offers a unique opportunity for other local establishments to contribute to the festive spirit in downtown Price.

The concept is simple. Each participating business will adopt one of the 10 selected planters along Main Street and decorate it in a holiday theme of their choice. From winter wonderlands to characters from beloved holiday movies or classic Christmas displays, the sky’s the limit when it comes to creativity. Solar-powered lights are encouraged to help illuminate the planters, as no electrical outlets are available at the display locations, and inexpensive solar options can be easily found online.

The decorated planters will be showcased on social media, giving each participating business a chance to gain visibility and recognition from the community. Residents and visitors will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite display, adding a fun and interactive element to the event.

Best of all, “Deck the Planter” is designed to be an easy and affordable way for businesses to get involved. There’s no entry fee—just the cost of decorations. It’s a wonderful chance for local businesses to give back, show their holiday spirit and contribute to the magic of the season.

Price City are encouraging local business owners to participate and help make Price’s downtown area even more festive.

For those interested in joining the festivities or learning more about the event, contact events@priceutah.com.

“Together, we can make this holiday season in Price one to remember,” shared Price City.