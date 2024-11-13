Price Elks Lodge Honors Local Veterans

Since 1868, the Elks Lodge has provided support and services to not only those serving in the Armed Forces, but their family and communities as well. Today the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1550 of Price continues to support veterans, their families and their community.

B.P.O. Elk Lodge #1550, held a very special ceremony for local veterans, to honor their service and their sacrifice to country. Ken Jensen, Exalted Ruler, began the ceremony thanking all of the veterans who were able to join the ceremony.

“So long as there are Veterans, the benevolent and protective order of the Elks will never forget them,” stated Jensen.

Jensen then asked all those who could, to please stand and join him in the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a prayer. While the world was at war in 1917, a committee within the Elks was formed to get a better understanding on what they could do to assist returning Veterans. During that time, VA Hospitals didn’t exist and neither did the Veterans Administration.

At this time the Elks had voted unanimously to appropriate one million dollars to the newly-created War Relief Fund. Beginning in 1918 the Elks constructed a 700-bed hospital in Boston that they handed over to the war department. This was the only Veterans Hospital to be donated by a private entity and remains in operation to this day.

As the years passed, the Elks continued to support those in the Armed Forces through donations, housing, resources, etc. To this day the Elks is responsible for a multitude of community service projects for Veterans and their community.

As the ceremony came to an end, Veterans were asked to stand up and introduce themselves along with their branch and years of service. As they went around the room, it was apparent that the room was full of heroes. Some had spent 30 plus years and retired from their branch of service.

Military TAPS played as Veterans throughout the room stood at attention in a salute position. TAPS is a bugle call to symbolize peace, rest and closure.

Veterans from each branch were then asked to come up as their name was called to accept awards for longest years of service in their respective branch, oldest service member and youngest service member.

Attendees were also given a Veteran Survival Guide, which was a booklet to guide veterans and their families on the legal paperwork that needs to be completed to help ensure that their loved ones continue to receive their benefits.