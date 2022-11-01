Price Elks Lodge to Host Chili Cook-Off

Put your chili skills to the test at the Price Elks Lodge #1550 chili cook-off. The friendly competition will take place on Nov. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. and contestants are still being accepted.

Those that wish to participate are encouraged to bring their best, tastiest and spiciest chili to the lodge already cooked and in a crockpot. The chili will be judged in five categories: spiciest, hottest, traditional, overall and people’s choice.

“Come on in and taste the tastiest of all the chilies, and then buy a bowl with crackers or cornbread,” shared the lodge.

Bowls with crackers or bread will be just $5 a pop. An auction will also take place during the cook-off and all proceeds will benefit the veterans luncheon that will take place at the lodge on Nov. 11.

“The public is welcome to join your Elks friends for a fun night,” the lodge shared.