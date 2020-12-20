Price Family Pharmacy Launches Rapid COVID-19 Testing

Press Release

Located in Price, Utah, the Family Pharmacy branch was quick to respond to the public crisis of slow COVID-19 test results by creating a faster option for Eastern Utah and its residents’ ability to receive their results within 15 minutes, no doctor’s recommendation required.

While one doesn’t need to have present symptoms to get tested here, symptoms that may warrant a test include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle ache, sore throat, headache, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, recent loss of taste or smell, or confusion.

Located in Price, Utah, you can contact Price Family Pharmacy online or call (435) 637-3737 for more information on their COVID-19 testing.