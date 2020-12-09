Price Fire Department Recognized for Outstanding Assistance in SLC

At the end of November, the Price City Fire Department was recognized by the Salt Lake City (SLC) Mayor for their recent assistance.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall stated that when the valley was hit by the hurricane-force windstorm in September, the Price City Fire Department responded to SLC’s call for assistance and made a difference in the lives of those that work and reside there.

“I dearly appreciate the help and expertise your agency provided as our residents faced significant property damage, impassable roads and sidewalks and prolonged power outages,” the mayor said.

Mayor Mendenhall continued by stating that, as their own crews continued to work around the clock, they were able to rely on outside professional teams such as the Price City Fire Department for various tasks.

Alongside this commendation, the fire department was gifted a wooden plaque in commemoration of their assistance and hard work.