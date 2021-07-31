Price Fire Safety Officer Recognized for 40 Years of Service

Each year, an annual get-together is hosted for local firefighters to gather for a summer dinner. During this year’s event, a special honor was given to Sidney Nelson, Department Safety Officer.

Nelson began working for the Price City Fire Department in December of 1981, with Chief Kent Boyack acting as the volunteer chief at the time. He has been the safety officer since 2005.

Nelson was surprised by his fellow coworkers with a cake that celebrated him and extended appreciation for his 40 years of service.

He stated that retirement is coming at some point in the near future, but at this time, there is not a specified date. Congratulations to Nelson for his long career and recognition.