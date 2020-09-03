Price, Helper Rank on the Safest Cities in Utah Survey

AdvisorSmith recently released a report on the safest cities in Utah. While Salem, located just south of the Provo, was ranked the safest, two cities in Carbon County also made the list.

A total of 79 cities in Utah were surveyed to determine the safest. Violent and property crimes from 12 large cities, 36 mid-sized cities and 29 small towns were analyzed. Crime scores were then calculated for each city with the cities being ranked to find the safest place to reside in the state. Through this research, Helper ranked the 15th safest place to live with Price coming in at number 27.

In Helper, there were 9.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 22.7 property crimes per 1,000 residents. These numbers gave Helper a crime score of 41.4.

Price’s total crime score was 97.4, which was above the average of 48 for small towns with under 10,000 residents. The violent crime rate per 1000 residents was 15.2 and the property crime rate came in at 59.5.

Statewide, the average property crime rate in small towns was 22.6 per 1,000 residents.