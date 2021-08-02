Price Hosts 14U Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regionals *Photo Gallery*

There was a lot going on in the Carbon County area in the final week of July. Along with the annual International Days celebration, a 14U Babe Ruth regional tournament was underway at the Carbon High School baseball complex. Teams from Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah came together for a chance to head to the Babe Ruth World Series.

It was tough sledding for the host team, Eastern Utah, as it was defeated in back-to-back games. Eastern fell to South Reno in the first game and was then eliminated by Oahu on Tuesday. It was still a good experience for the local players as they had a chance to play teams that they never would have in a normal setting.

Tri-Valley had an impressive tournament and went 3-0 in the winner’s bracket to enter the championship game. It is worth noting that two of those three games went into extra innings. Meanwhile, South Reno fell to the loser’s bracket after dropping its game against Tri-Valley in extras.

South Reno then defeated Vernal, Taylorsville, Oahu and El Segundo to fight its way into the championship game. Against El Segundo, Mack Edwards from South Reno to hit a three-run homerun some 340 feet to right, the only bomb of the tournament.

It was a low scoring affair, but Tri-Valley overtook South Reno in the championship game to go out in front. With the score 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, South Reno grounded out, stranding the tying run on third. Tri-Valley remained undefeated and punched its ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series.