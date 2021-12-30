Price Kiwanis: 100 Years of Service

Volunteers wrap Christmas presents for children in the community on behalf of Price Kiwanis.

Press Release

Price Kiwanis will turn 100 years old on Jan. 4, 2022, and the plan is to celebrate the 100 years of service to the children of the community in a big way.

Price Kiwanis will be sponsoring a contest and will give away an age-appropriate gift bag to 100 kids over the next 100 days, and then have a big birthday party in the spring. Kids 12 years of age and under are welcome to participate. Simply write a note, draw a picture (or maybe a scribble for the young kids), or send a letter or a poem indicating how Price Kiwanis makes a difference in the lives of children in the Castle Country area.

The contest will be judged on a first-come, first-served basis and the sheet below must be completed and accompany any submission. All winners will be determined by Price Kiwanis and at the sole discretion of Price Kiwanis. Winners will be asked to attend a Price Kiwanis meeting to meet the club, present their entry and receive their prize.

To learn more about Price Kiwanis, to become involved or for more information, please contact any Price Kiwanis member.