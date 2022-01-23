Price Kiwanis Children’s Charity 100-Year Anniversary Underway

Press Release

Price Kiwanis Children’s Charity is turning 100 years old in 2022 and is celebrating by giving age-appropriate gift bags to 100 children from the Carbon-Emery area. The organization will then have a big birthday party later this spring.

Some of the first children to receive gift bags based on their submissions were on-hand at the recent Kiwanis club meeting. For a child to submit for a gift bag, simply follow the instructions on the below submission form and submit it to Kiwanis.

Price Kiwanis is proud to keep all money raised local and working for the benefit of children in the Castle Country area. Each year, Kiwanis supports dozens of children’s charity needs, including Sub-for-Santa, free kids’ day in the park, scholarships and various educational endeavors, sports teams, underprivileged children and special needs children.

