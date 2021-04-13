Price Kiwanis Club Celebrates Success of the 2021 Radio Auction

The annual Price Kiwanis Club radio auction was hosted once more on Sunday. Those that wished to participate were encouraged to tune their radios to Kickin’ Country 98.3, KOAL AM 750 or KRPX 95.3 The Peak to listen. This auction, which celebrated 55 years this year, kept with tradition and all funds that were raised will be geared toward children’s charities in the local area.

“This year’s auction was, again, one of the best ever, marking a strong recovery from COVID delays and impacts,” the Kiwanis Club shared. “The money raised by Price Kiwanis stays local and is proudly spent of children and children’s activities in the area throughout the year.”

The club then extended its appreciation to the donors as well as all those that placed bids and purchased items during the auction. Community members are encouraged to watch out for other upcoming activities sponsored by the Price Kiwanis Club such as free kids’ day in the park, Sub for Santa and more.

“Price Kiwanis acknowledges and appreciates the many wonderful businesses that donated items to the annual children’s charity auction and also to those ‘customers’ that bid on and purchased the items,” stated Nick Tatton, Price Community Director and Kiwanis member. “Thanks for making our community great.”