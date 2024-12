On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Price City Library (PCL) got in the holiday spirit by hosting a Christmas party.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. that evening, families were invited to the library to enjoy bingo, a classic Charlie Brown holiday flick, coloring and, most importantly, the big guy in red himself.

Going according to cards handed out when entering the door, children were invited to visit Santa Claus one-by-one and tell him their holiday desires.