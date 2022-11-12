Price Lion’s Club Hosts Constitution Bees

Carbon School District Press Release

Between Sep. 30 and Nov. 11, each of Carbon School District’s five elementary schools participated in the annual Constitution Bee. The competition is open to fifth grade students at each school, and this year was the first that all five elementary schools participated. According to Karl Wood of the Lion’s Club, they have been hosting this event for ten years.

The Lion’s Club donates $50 per fifth grade class at each school. Students usually compete until the top three to five candidates are left. The Lion’s Club also provides the booklet from which the Constitution Bee questions are taken. In the past, these booklets have cost $2 to $5, but the person who has been providing the booklets recently was awarded a government grant for their production and he sent 20 cases of booklets.

“We have enough to do this for about 20 years!” exclaimed Wood.

The fifth grade students at each school are provided the booklets to study from for a set period of time preceding the bee. The larger schools host an in-class competition to narrow down the finalists for the school’s bee, and the smaller schools give each fifth grader the opportunity to compete in the school bee.

During the competition, the 24 questions provided in the booklet are asked in random order to the competitors. “A handful know it all and we go into ‘sudden death’ to determine placement and winners,” Wood explained.

At each school, it was obvious how much time and effort all of the contestants put into studying the material. Creekview even ended up with an eight-way tie because the competition was an hour and 15 minutes in and the remaining students showed no sign of weakness!

Here are the winners from each of the district’s elementary schools:

Wellington: 1st – Seely Clark, 2nd – Kasher Gale, 3rd – Millie Gardner

Castle Heights: 1- Drew Arthur, 2nd tie – Colton Steele and Kenji Kinoshita, 3rd – Emma Bailey

Sally Mauro: 1st – Braxton Seal, 2nd – Jaylah Metelko, 3rd – Addisyn Sedivy

Creekview: 8 finalists – Kaylee Brewer, Elias Martinez, Carter Cox, Klara King, Rebekah Dalley, Ashley Bryner, Hunter Cowely and Maggie Burdick

Bruin Point: 1st – Jethro Denton, 2nd – Eli Hunsaker, 3rd – Kaydence Manzanares