Price Main Street Welcomes Back Music, Meals and Mingle

The Price Downtown District and United Way of Eastern Utah eagerly welcomed back the Music, Meals and Mingle on the city’s Main Street on Thursday evening.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic led to the temporary cancellation of this event, it was re-opened with protocols in place, such as requiring the donning of masks and being aware of social distancing.

Through the blustery spring weather, community members perused Main Street, where they found food trucks, shopping opportunities, kids’ activities, cornhole and more.

Music by Pique was also featured at the Price City Peace Gardens and streamed live for those that were unable to attend in person.