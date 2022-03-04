Price Mason Donates to Active Re-Entry

Members of the Price Masonic Temple Association made a donation to Active Re-Entry on Monday morning.

Freemason Roland Tallerico from Joppa Lodge #26 met with Active Re-Entry’s executive director Terri Yelonek and financial officer Rachelle Blanc with a generous donation to help support upcoming programs for area youth.

“Thank you to all of the members of Lodge #26,” Active Re-Entry shared following the presentation of the donation.

Active Re-Entry is a community-based program that assists individuals with disabilities achieve or maintain self-sufficient and productive lives in their own communities and home.