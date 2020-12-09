PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION – 2021 BOARD/COMMITTEE MEETINGS – NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the meeting schedule for the Library Board, International Days, Community Progress, and Price River Water Resources Committee for the year 2021 shall be as follows:
Library Board
City Hall
Room 106
4:00 P.M.
January 11
February 8
March 8
April 12
May 10
* June 7 (Policy Development/Board Training – 10:00 A.M.)
June 14
July 12
August 9
September 13
* October 12
November 8
December 13
International Days Committee
City Hall
Room 207
Noon
February 9
March 9
April 13
May 11
June 8
July 6, 20
August 10
Progress Committee
City Hall
Room 106
5:00 P.M.
January 28
February 25
March 25
April 29
May 27
June 24
July 29
August 26
September 30
October 28
* November 18
Price River Water Resources Committee
City Hall
Room 207
3:00 P.M.
January 12
February 9
March 9
April 13
May 11
June 8
July 13
August 10
September 14
October 12
November 9
December 14
*Please note that this meeting is not on its regularly scheduled day.
Note: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations during these meetings should contact the City Recorder, at 185 East Main, Price, Utah, or telephone (435) 636-3183, at least 24-hours prior to the meeting.
Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9, 2020.