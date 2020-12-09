PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION – 2021 BOARD/COMMITTEE MEETINGS – NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the meeting schedule for the Library Board, International Days, Community Progress, and Price River Water Resources Committee for the year 2021 shall be as follows:

Library Board

City Hall

Room 106

4:00 P.M.

January 11

February 8

March 8

April 12

May 10

* June 7 (Policy Development/Board Training – 10:00 A.M.)

June 14

July 12

August 9

September 13

* October 12

November 8

December 13

International Days Committee

City Hall

Room 207

Noon

February 9

March 9

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 6, 20

August 10

Progress Committee

City Hall

Room 106

5:00 P.M.

January 28

February 25

March 25

April 29

May 27

June 24

July 29

August 26

September 30

October 28

* November 18

Price River Water Resources Committee

City Hall

Room 207

3:00 P.M.

January 12

February 9

March 9

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 13

August 10

September 14

October 12

November 9

December 14

*Please note that this meeting is not on its regularly scheduled day.

Note: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations during these meetings should contact the City Recorder, at 185 East Main, Price, Utah, or telephone (435) 636-3183, at least 24-hours prior to the meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9, 2020.