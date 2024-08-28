PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS STORM WATER MITIGATION

Price Municipal is inviting qualified firms to provide qualifications for the construct of an Armored Storm Ditch and a Storm Water Detention Basin. Proposals must be submitted by Monday, September 9th, 2024 at 8:30 AM. Interested parties may attend the public opening at 9:00 AM on Monday, September 9th, 2024 at the Price City Public Works, 435 West 600 South, Price, Utah. The complete Request for Qualifications documents can be obtained at the Price City Public Works Complex 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, Phone (435)637-5010.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 28 and September 4, 2024.