Price Police “Egged” by Boys & Girls Club

On April 7, the Price Boys & Girls Club visited the Price City Police Department (PCPD) to have some Easter-themed fun by “egging” the police station.

“Our juniors hid treat-filled eggs for the officers to find and the officers made sure all of the kids took home a prize as well,” the club explained.

The police department took time to express its appreciation for the visit from the club, stating that the kids were nothing short of incredible.

“The kindness they showed us was amazing and heartfelt,” the PCPD shared. “Stay tuned to see what they gave us.”