Price Police Officer Commended for Excellence

Price City Police Officer Matt Montoya recently received admirable reviews regarding his response to a mental health incident involving a young man.

Officer Montoya responded to an incident in early morning hours that involved a suspicious male on top of a semi-truck that was refusing to leave. Officer Montoya was able to speak with the male and convince him to get down.

Through communication, Officer Montoya recognized that the subject was suffering with mental health issues and proceeded to assist the male, letting him get warm in his vehicle and making necessary notifications to both Four Corners and Castleview Hospital for an incoming mental health exam.

“Officer Montoya continued an open dialogue, calming the subject, and transported him to the hospital where he could be properly diagnosed and treated,” said Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia.

From there, the officer not only remained with the individual at the hospital, continuing to assist in calming him while he was examined, but he also notified the subject’s parents on his whereabouts. Chief Sicilia stated that Officer Montoya furthered the subject’s comfort by assisting him with breathing techniques and more.

“Officer Montoya is thereby commended for his professional C.I.T. comprehension and exhaustive calmness in de-escalating such a young man who was unfortunately suffering from an obvious mental health crisis,” Chief Sicilia said. “Thank you for your professional representation of the Price Police Department.”

Price City Councilman Layne Miller also praised Montoya, stating that the police department focuses on sensitive, community policing. “The story speaks highly of officer Montoya and the Price PD,” Miller said. “Thank you for your effort. You make us proud.”