Price Police Solve Mystery with the Creekview Coyotes

Creekview Elementary students welcomed the Price City Police Department (PCPD) to celebrate their 100th day of school with them. The police department thanked the students for the warm welcome and allowing them to assist in their activity for the day.

The school participated in a whodunit, working to solve the mystery of the missing Zero the Hero. Those at the PCPD stated that days such as that will never get old, while also informing the community that the students were successful in solving the mystery.