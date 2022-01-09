Price Restaurant Engulfed in Flames

Photos courtesy of Price City Fire Department

Early Sunday morning, authorities were paged to a structural fire located at the newest restaurant in Price, the Asian Bistro.

The Asian Bistro, located at 400 East and Main, also known as the former Sonic building, was engulfed in flames for reasons unknown at this time. The Price City Fire Department stated that no injuries were reported and a standard investigation is underway.

The newly remodeled restaurant celebrated its grand opening in the early weeks of November and has been operating for only three months.

Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.