PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT – 2024 MEETING SCHEDULE

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Price River Water Improvement District will hold regular public meetings at the District’s Service Center located at 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Utah, commencing at 7:00 P.M. on the following dates:

2024

January 2, 16 July 2, 16

February 6, 20 August 6, 20

March 5, 19 September 3, 17

April 2, 16 October 1, 15

May 7, 21 November 5, 19

June 4, 18 December 3, 17

Unless otherwise published and noticed, the agenda of said meetings will consist of the following:

Approval of Previous Minutes

Public Comment Period

Petitions, Remonstrance’s and Communications

Report of Officers, Boards and Committees

Unfinished Business

Approval of Warrant Registers New Business

Closed Meeting Session

Miscellaneous

Adjournment

All matters to be placed upon the agenda for action by the Board of Trustees must be received at the District’s Service Center prior to 5:00 P.M. the Thursday before the designated meeting date.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Individuals requiring special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these meetings should notify JEFFREY R. RICHENS, PRWID ADA Coordinator, at Price River Water Improvement District, 435-637-6350, at least three (3) working days prior to specific meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 13 and December 20, 2023.