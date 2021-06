PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Notice of 2021 Candidate for Board of Trustees

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that Price River Water Improvement District has one Candidate that has filed for election, which is as follows:

Board of Trustees (4 Year Term)

KEITH W. COX

Jaci Adams, Clerk

Price River Water Improvement District

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 9, 2021.