PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT – REQUEST FOR BID

Sealed Bids for construction of the PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (PRWID) – WATER TREATMENT PLANT CHAIN AND FLIGHT AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT NUTRIENT UPGRADES PROJECT, addressed to PRWID, P.O. Box 903, 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Price UT, 84501 will be received until 2:00 p.m., local time, on July 15th, 2021. Any Bids received after the specified time will not be considered. Bids will then be publicly opened and read at the PRWID District Office.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROJECT

The water treatment plant (WTP) portion of the project contemplated consists of installing two (2) new pre-purchased chain and flight longitudinal collectors with associated drive unit and installing one (1) new pre-purchased cross collector with associated drive unit in the surge basin, demolishing existing effluent submerged weirs and replacing with new launder troughs and weir plates in the surge basin (alternative bid item), installing a new metal catwalk between south walkway and pretreatment basin platform, a new electric actuator for the existing slide gate in the surge basin cross collector area, connecting the existing 12” sludge blow down line to the existing surge basin 24-inch drain line with a precast concrete vault and two new manually operated stainless steel slide gates, and cleaning of the 12” sludge blow down line running from the pretreatment and surge basins into the treatment plant solids handling system, along with all construction components necessary for a complete and functional project.

The WTP portion of work shall be completed in all respects within 90 calendar days from the date when the Contract Times commence to run.

The WWTP portion of the project contemplated consists of the contractor furnishing and installing a coarse screen and washer/compactor unit, demolish and replace one (1) slide gate at influent channel to the new coarse screen, sawcutting concrete and placement of grating at the screen influent channels, furnishing and installing one (1) stop gate in the screen influent channel, demolish and replace two (2) stop gates at the entrance to the grit influent channel, demolish and replace grit chamber bypass (1) stop gate, demolish primary sedimentation tank inlet (6) stop gates and replace with six (6) slide gates, rehabilitating the concrete walkways at the primary sedimentation basins, repurposing the existing biofilter pump station to be a new chemical feed facility, refurbishing the channel agitation aeration drop legs at the primary sedimentation basin influent channel, aeration basins influent channel and aeration basins effluent channel, furnish and install one (1) slide gate at entrance to anaerobic basins influent channel, demolishing and replacing three (3) stop gates along the anaerobic basin influent channel, demolish air piping and diffusers in the anaerobic basins, demolish four (4) stop gates in the anaerobic basin and replace with four (4) slide gates, installing a large bubble mixing system in the anaerobic basins (formerly called solids contact tanks) and anaerobic basin influent channel, demolishing eight (8) stop gates and replacing with nine (9) slide gates at the aeration basins, demolishing two (2) stop gates and replacing with two (2) slide gates at the flow splitter box to the secondary sedimentation tanks, replacing two (2) secondary sedimentation tank drives and v-notch weirs, replacing three (3) RAS pumps and associated intake and suction piping, replacing two (2) WAS pumps and associated intake and discharge piping, replacing all discharge piping associated with the primary sludge pumps from pumps to south wall of access tunnel, replacing all mud valves within the bioreactor area (aeration and anaerobic basins), installing a new flow measurement device at the flow metering structure, providing necessary grading and improvements to prevent flooding at the outfall building, replacing both draft mixer tubes on digester 1 and digester 2, rehabilitating the concrete walkway on the top of digester 2, rehabilitating concrete in the West Primary Sedimentation Tank Walkway area, Modifications to HVAC ductwork from below grade tunnels and galleries to abandoned biofilters, installing radio control communications to aeration device installed at the facultative sludge basins, along with all associated construction, including electrical, controls, instrumentation, grading, paving and site restoration requirements necessary for a complete and functional project.

The WWTP portion of work shall be completed in all respects within 480 calendar days from the date when the Contract Times commence to run.

Pre-Bid Conference

A pre-bid conference and site tours will be held on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at 10 AM. The pre-bid conference may be attended in person at the PRWID Administration Building located at 265 South Fairgrounds Road, Price UT, 84501, or remotely. If remote attendance is desired, contact information must be forwarded to the ENGINEER 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Bid Documents

A full set of bidding documents is available for examination at the PRWID Office located at 265 S. Fairgrounds Rd, Price UT 84501, or at the office of Water Works Engineers, 1955 W Grove Parkway Suite 102, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062.

CONTACTS

1. For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Cory Christiansen, Water Works Engineers, 1955 W Grove Parkway Suite 102, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062; phone: (801)-785-4105; email: coryc@wwengineers.com

2. For an appointment to visit the Wastewater Treatment Plant and associated construction site, contact Blaine Shipley, WWTP Superintendent, phone: (435)-636-9411.

3. For an appointment to visit the Water Treatment Plant and associated construction site, contact Troy Mastin, WTP Superintendent, phone: (435)-636-9409.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 16 and June 23, 2021.