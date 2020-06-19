Price Student Wins $500 Scholarship From Zions Bank

Zions Bank rewards academic efforts through Pays for A’s program

Zions Bank Press Release

The coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a monkey wrench into the traditional school year, but that didn’t stop Kalley Ellis, a student at Mont Harmon Middle School, from excelling academically. Ellis won a $500 scholarship savings account from Zions Bank as a regional winner of the spring Pays for A’s drawing.

Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. In recent months, students faced unique challenges as they adjusted to a remote learning environment, studying at kitchen tables and makeshift home workstations.

Ellis was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. For each “A,” she was paid $1 and received an entry into the regional prize drawing. More than 3,700 students throughout Utah and Idaho entered the spring drawing.

“We’re pleased to recognize Kalley for working hard both inside and outside of the classroom despite the unusual circumstances of this school year,” said Carmen Jones, senior assistant manager of the Zions Bank Price branch.

Over the past 15 years, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Utah and Idaho for working hard in school. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.