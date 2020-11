Press Release

The Price United Methodist Church will be hosting a yard sale by appointment for four weeks beginning Monday, November 2. Christmas decorations, sporting goods, dog kennels, pottery and other ceramics, kitchenware, a huge selection of books, electronics and more will be available.

Call Pete at (435) 650-8041 or Cyndi at (435) 820-1951 to schedule a time. They will meet you at the church and let you browse at your leisure. Please wear a mask while inside.