Price United Methodist Church Welcomes New Pastor

Rev. Christie Burley has been appointed to serve as the new pastor of Price United Methodist Church. Her first Sunday was August 23.

Christie is originally from Western Maryland where she grew up in the United Methodist Church. She was ordained in the United Methodist Church in June 2010 and served as a pastor in the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for the past decade.

Christie and her husband, Joel, recently relocated to Utah. Joel works as a Soil Conservationist for the USDA NRCS. Their adult daughter, Malia, lives and works in Charlotte, NC and is also an NFL cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers football team.

Christie enjoys learning and has earned several degrees. She has a Master of Business Administration from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD; a Master of Theological Studies from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte, NC; and a Master of Divinity from Campbell University Divinity School in Buies Creek, NC.

We welcome Christie and her family to our community and to our church. Please join us for worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.