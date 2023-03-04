Price VA Clinic Celebrates Grand Opening

The new VA Clinic in Price celebrated its grand opening on Friday. Veterans, government officials, staff and more joined the celebration, which featured a reception, clinic tour, ribbon cutting and more.

The event began at 10 a.m. with a program led by Jeremy Laird, Public Affairs Office for VA Salt Lake City and a United States Army Veteran. He began by recognizing the veterans in attendance who served in the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Special remarks were then given by Dr. Angela Williams, Director of VA Salt Laky City. She praised the new clinic, which offers 888 additional square feet compared to the previous space. She also acknowledged those who made the clinic a reality and those who will serve local veterans.

“It is my honor and privilege to lead one of the most dedicated groups of employees,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Jeremy Timm, Interim Chief of Primary Care for VA Salt Lake City, then spoke to those in attendance. Dr. Timm emphasized the importance of serving veterans, especially in rural communities where access can be limited.

“The Price clinic has been a long time coming,” Dr. Timm said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our services for our veterans.”

The crowd then heard from Price City Councilman Joe Christmas and David Gurule, a registered nurse at the Price VA Clinic. This was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the new clinic, which is located at 189 South 600 West Suite B in Price.

The clinic will offer primary health care services, including labs and blood work, mental health care, women’s health care, social services, telehealth and more. Patients will be seen Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (435) 613-0342 or visit the clinic’s website.