Price Youth Council Prepares for Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Price City Youth Council met on Monday for a regular meeting, where the topic of the evening was the upcoming Easter egg hunt.

This will be the second annual hunt for the youth council, with the inaugural hunt hosted in 2021. This year, the hunt will once again take place at Washington Park and the flyer for the event will soon be circulated.

The park pavilion will be available for the youth council, though there will not be water at that time. Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos did state that while the water will not be turned on, there will be port-a-potty’s accessible during the event.

It was then explained that there will be three age groups to give each child in attendance a fair opportunity to gather eggs. This year, there will be a reset time between each age group of 30 minutes. This will allow for the council to place more eggs and span the entire park for each group.

For the prizes, coins have been ordered that will represent a ticketed item and if a child has won. These will be placed within eggs and placed throughout the hunt in a random order.

Though the council discussed many different ideas regarding how the prizes should be dispersed, what prizes should be given and exactly how the event would be cordoned off and regulated, it was stated that this has been in the works for some time and is in a finalization stage.

This year, eggs will also be set aside in case there are children that are not able to grab any in the melee of the hunt. This will assure that none walk away from the hunt empty-handed.

The youth council egg hunt is slated to place on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 11 a.m. At that time, the youngest age group will be released to hunt, which will be ages zero to five. At 11:30 a.m., the hunt will begin for those aged six to 10. Following, ages 11 to 15 will be invited to hunt at noon.